Another round of winter weather hits Missouri

Watch out for slick roadways, bridges and overpasses today in Missouri. A mixture and snow and rain could make a challenging commute.

Some schools, especially in mid-Missouri, have also ended classes early today because of freezing rain and possibly 1 to 2 inches of snow. The St. Louis area is expected to get 1-2 inches of snow, along with a rain and snow mixture. Freezing rain and snow are also possible today across southwest Missouri. Northeast Missouri is expected to get less than one inch of snow. Western and northwest Missouri had a bout of light snow and sleet this morning that is anticipated to taper off by noon.

A winter storm watch is in effect for southern Missouri from Friday night through Saturday night. Three to six inches of snow is possible, along with a glaze of ice.

Southeast Missouri could also get accumulating snow Friday through Sunday, mainly south of Cape Girardeau.

