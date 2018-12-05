St. Louis lands one of the eight franchises for the re-booted XFL in 2020. Games will be played at the dome

St. Louis landed one of the franchises for Vince McMahon’s XFL second attempt. This new league promises a faster pace game with new ideas to improve the viewing pleasure of games. The goal is to keep games under three hours with adaptations of rules. The St. Louis franchise will play their home games at The Dome at America’s Center.

Commissioner Oliver Luck, the father of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, says the XFL will look different then it’s first failed season in 2001. Luck promises a family friendly product that will be more affordable to attend games.

Joining St. Louis will be franchised teams in New York, Washington D.C., Tampa, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Seattle. St. Louis is the only market that does not host at least one NFL team. Met Life Stadium in New York which hosts the Giants and Jets, will also be home to the XFL franchise. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa which is home to the Bucs will be a venue. The other venues in the other markets are soccer stadiums and in Dallas’ case, Globe Life Park, home of the American League Rangers.

Luck says they will be looking for players and coaches who are interested in joining a league with a long-term plan for success. Luck says the league will build rosters from former college and NFL players. The XFL will be able to pluck players from the NFL’s final cut down days.