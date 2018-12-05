Mizzou rewards Odom with extension and raise

The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a contract extension for Mizzou Head Football Coach Barry Odom through the 2024 season, as well as a $600,000 increase in his annual salary effective January 1, 2019 and an enhanced incentive package for academic and athletic performance. Odom’s 2018 team has an 8-4 record and a No. 23 (CFP)/No. 24 (Associated Pres) national ranking into its Dec. 31 AutoZone Liberty Bowl match-up against former conference rival Oklahoma State in Memphis, Tenn.

“Barry Odom has done an outstanding job of leading the Mizzou Football program the last three seasons and I’m grateful that we are able to reward that success today,” Sterk said. “He is building a championship culture within his program that fosters academic achievement, athletic success and accountability, and I am proud of what he has been able to accomplish during his first three seasons. With this year’s success and the South End Zone facility coming on-line next year, I believe Mizzou Football enjoys great momentum heading into the 2019 season and I look forward to working with Coach Odom to build upon that,” Sterk said.

“I’m excited and thankful to lead our program and student-athletes for years to come,” said Odom. “I have great admiration for our leadership team of President Choi, Chancellor Cartwright and the Board of Curators, and thank them for this opportunity. I’m excited to move forward with Jim Sterk, we have the same vision in building Mizzou Football and providing a platform for our young men to be successful in all aspects of their lives. We have a great staff in place who care about winning the right way and I’m appreciative of their efforts. I’m grateful for our players, and I’m honored to be their coach. I want to give them the very best every single day,” he said.

In addition to a $600,000 increase in his annual salary and the additional two years added to his contract, his academic and athletic incentives package increased to more than $1.8M and he now has built in provisions for both annual salary increases and contract extensions based upon on-field achievements.

Barry Odom’s contract