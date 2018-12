“We are in the process of removing Kareem Hunt from the Madden NFL 19 roster, Madden Overdrive and Madden Ultimate Team,” a rep for EA Sports told TMZ Sports. Hunt was cut by the Chiefs on Friday after the website released video of his altercation from back in February at a Cleveland hotel.

Any gamers who have Hunt on their MUT (Madden Ultimate Team) will receive a replacement generic player with the same stats.