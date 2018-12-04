Parson: Trade normalcy will take patience

Gov. Mike Parson says he looks for good things from trade breakthroughs with China, Canada and Mexico, but he says it will take patience. He says the signing of the new North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico and a positive meeting between President Trump and China’s leader are huge for Missouri agriculture, but he says a resolution to trade challenges will take time.

“I think sometimes you have to kind of think outside the box to really make changes and that’s difficult to do sometimes in bureaucracy,” Parson tells Brownfield Ag News. “I think we’re going to be better off at the end of these deals when they’re done than we were before, and I think that’s all we can ask for.”

Parson says patience is hard to come by for farmers already hit by drought and a bad economy.

The governor spoke to reporters at the Missouri Farm Bureau Convention.

By Tom Steever of Brownfield Ag News