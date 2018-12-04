Mizzou just too much for UT-Arlington

Mizzou’s game on Tuesday night gave the freshman a chance to build some confidence. It was clear from the beginning the Mavericks of UT-Arlington were overmatched as the Tigers cruised to a 20-point victory, 65-45 in Columbia. The Tigers forced 21-turnovers the most in the Cuonzo Martin era. Sophomore forward Jeremiah Tilmon registered his second double-double of the season by scoring 10 points and matching a career-high with 12 rebounds.

UT Arlington’s 21 turnovers were the most by a Mizzou opponent since the Tigers forced 21 against Arkansas Pine Bluff on December 19, 2015.

Mizzou’s freshmen put together solid performances Torrence Watson totaled a career-high 12 points Javon Pickett added ten points and Xavier Pinson contributed seven points. Their 29 points were the most by Mizzou’s freshmen this season.

The Tigers are back home Friday against Oral Roberts.