Missourinet 7 a.m. News 12-04-2018

Top Stories: KMBC-TV reports a Kansas City man filed a police report in January saying he was attacked by former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt at a nightclub. Hunt was released by the Chiefs after video surfaced Friday of a February incident in which he is seen knocking over and kicking a woman. And 28-year-old Demagio Smith of St. Louis has pleaded guilty to making make false statements to Medicaid. Smith has admitted to repeatedly submitting false time sheets when he was out of state, including on a Caribbean cruise.

