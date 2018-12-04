Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas honored in St. Louis as Sports Personality of the Year

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas, who finished 6th in the Cy Young voting, tied the National League lead with 18 wins, finished 4th in earned runs and was selected to the All-Star team in 2018, was named Sports Personality of the Year during the Jack Buck Sports Awards at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Monday night.

Here is the list of previous winners:

Yadier Molina (2017)

Vladimir Tarasenko (2016)

Mike Matheny (2015)

T.J. Oshie (2014)

Matt Carpenter (2013)

Matt Holliday (2012)

Lance Berkman (2011)

Sam Bradford (2010)

Adam Wainwright (2009)

Gary Pinkel (2008)

Jason Isringhausen (2007)

Torry Holt (2006)

Chris Carpenter (2005)

Scott Rolen (2004)

Isaac Bruce (2003)

Albert Pujols (2002)

Marshall Faulk (2001)

Kurt Warner (2000)

Al MacInnis (1999)

Mark MacGwire (1998)

Dick Vermeil (1997)

Tony La Russa (1996)

Brendan Shanahan (1995)

Charlie Spoonhour (1994)

Curtis Joseph (1993)

Norm Stewart (1992)

Jimmy Connors (1991)

Hale Irwin (1990)

Brett Hull (1990)

Pedro Guerrero (1989)

Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1988)

Rich Grawer (1987)

Todd Worell (1986)

Willie McGee (1985)

Ozzie Smith (1984)

Roy Green (1983)

Whitey Herzog (1982)

Mike Liut (1981)

Pat Tilley (1980)

Keith Hernandez (1979)

Warren Powers (1978)

Ted Simmons (1977)

Jim Bakken (1976)

Terry Metcalf (1975)

Don Coryell (1974)

Lou Brock (1973)

Al Onofrio (1972)

Joe Torre (1971)

Bob Gibson (1970)