Missourinet 7 a.m. News 12-03-2018

Top Stories: A missing mid-Missouri man from Moberly was found dead after a car accident over the weekend. Police say they found 81-year-old Donald McCreery dead from his injuries at a single-car crash in rural Randolph County. And the Missouri Legislature will likely consider legalizing sports gambling. The Post-Dispatch reports Republican Representative Dean Plocher of St. Louis, who sponsored legislation last spring, says multiple drafted bills have been circulating since a Supreme Court decision opening the way for the wagering.

