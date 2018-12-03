Missourinet

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 12-03-2018

Top Stories: A missing mid-Missouri man from Moberly was found dead after a car accident over the weekend.  Police say they found 81-year-old Donald McCreery dead from his injuries at a single-car crash in rural Randolph County.  And the Missouri Legislature will likely consider legalizing sports gambling.  The Post-Dispatch reports Republican Representative Dean Plocher of St. Louis, who sponsored legislation last spring, says multiple drafted bills have been circulating since a Supreme Court decision opening the way for the wagering.