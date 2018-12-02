SEMO’s playoff run ends at Weber State

#2 Weber State (10-2) scored 34-straight points after falling behind early in the game to eliminate #20 Southeast Missouri State (9-4), 48-23, in the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Saturday. The Redhawks historic season ends after winning the school’s first-ever playoff game last weekend. Northern Illinois transfer quarterback Daniel Santacaterina completed 12-of-30 passes for 110 yards, matched a season-high four interceptions and was sacked four times as SEMO’s offense had 268 yards.

