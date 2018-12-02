Park University holds off Columbia for second women’s volleyball national title

The No. 2 nationally ranked Park University women’s volleyball team defeated American Midwest Conference rival No. 3 Columbia College in five sets (19-25, 25-15, 17-25, 25-20, 16-14) to capture the 2018 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship on Saturday night in Sioux City, Iowa. This is the second NAIA Women’s Volleyball national championship for the Pirates in its program history.

The Pirates end its season with an overall record of 36-1, while the Cougars fall to 42-5 to end its year. Park now has a total of seven NAIA Volleyball national championships in its history, as the men’s volleyball program captured titles in 2003, 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2017.

This was the third match between these two schools which each team winning one of the prior meetings. Columbia beat Park on November 10 in the AMC Championship.

Columbia was making their 10th appearance in the NAIA National Championship match, they are 4-6 in the event.

This is the first appearance in the national championship match since 2014 for the Pirates of Parkville, Missouri. Their last national title was a three set win over the defending National Champion University of Texas at Brownsville (25-23, 25-19, 25-16).