Mizzou fans make your New Years Eve plans for Beale Street!

The University of Missouri has accepted an invitation to play in the 2018 AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The 60th playing of the Liberty Bowl will pit the 8-4 and 23rd-ranked (College Football Playoff) Tigers against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-6) in a December 31, matchup in Memphis, Tenn. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. (central time) with the game broadcast on ESPN.