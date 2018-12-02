Mizzou volleyball eliminated by Nebraska in straight sets

No. 24 Mizzou Volleyball’s season (24-8) came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday evening, when No. 7 Nebraska swept the Tigers (25-14, 25-22, 25-18) in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Coach Wayne Kreklow comments on the loss

Despite the loss Saturday, the Tigers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in their fifth straight visit to the big dance (2013, ’15-18). Mizzou dropped its all-time NCAA Tournament record to 15-15.

Senior Alyssa Munlyn closes her career at Mizzou as the program’s all-time leader in total blocks (634), block assists (516), blocks per set (1.27) and hitting percentage (.388). Additionally, she ranks second all-time in career solo blocks (118).|