Mizzou tops UCF in OT

In a back and forth matchup between the Tigers and UCF, Mizzou pulled off a 64-62 overtime win on Sunday afternoon in Columbia. Senior Jordan Geist heaved up a three-point attempt that went in as time expired in the second half to force the extra session. The Tigers had to rally after their let a seven-point lead slip away.

The first half belonged to UCF as the Knights built an eight-point lead at 27-19 late, but Mitchell Smith hit a late jumper to give the Tigers some energy coming out for the second half only down six. Mizzou went on a 14-7 run five minutes into the second half to regain the lead, 35-34. There were six more lead changes until the final shot of regulation. Terrell Allen’s three-pointer put UCF up 55-52 with 1:12 to play.

On an inbounds pass from under their own basket, an errant UCF pass from Aubry Dawkins went to Geist who laid it in to make it 55-54. After another Knights turnover, Mizzou freshman Javon Pickett was called for a five-second violation out of bounds and Dawkins made two free throws after he was fouled, setting up Geist’s answered prayer.

In OT, the teams traded free throws and a three-pointer. Jeremiah Tilmon’s strong baseline move on 7-footer Tacko Falls put Mizzou up 64-62 with 1:35 left. UCF missed a final desperation three at the buzzer to secure the Tigers 4th win of the season. Mizzou is now 4-3, UCF drops to 6-2.

Geist led Mizzou with 18 points, Pickett had 13 and Tilmon 10.