Hayti, Trinity Catholic and Vianney take home Saturday’s Show-Me Bowl championships

Class 5–Vianney over Fort Osage 28-14. Vianney (12-2) won its second state championship in school history, in the last three years scoring 28 unanswered points after the Indians jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Fort Osage was playing in their fourth Show-Me Bowl final in the last decade. The Indians were runner-up to Webster Groves in 2009 and Kirkwood in 2012, before topping Chaminade in 2015.

Class 3–Trinity Catholic over Cardinal Ritter 45-19. It’s the Titans first state championship in school history. Running back Reggie Love rushedl 19 times for 203 yards and scored once. Alphonso Andrews rushed 14 times for 78 yards and scored twice. The Titans were runner-up in Class 2 a year ago, losing to Lamar, but finish their first year in Class 3 with a 13-2 record.

Class 1–Hayti over Lincoln 44-0. Hayti’s closes playoff victory was a 21-point advantage. The closest any team got to Hayti during the regular season was 26. It was another dominating win as Hayti completes a perfect 15-0 season. Senior Ivory Winters ran for a 53-yard TD rush in the first quarter and also returned a fumble 39 yards for a TD in the second quarter. Winters is committed to Indiana.