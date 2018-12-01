Mizzou volleyball faces tough test against defending national champ Nebraska

No. 24 Mizzou Volleyball (24-7) opened the 2018 NCAA Tournament in Lincoln on Friday evening with a sweep (25-17, 25-22, 25-18) over No. 23 Arizona. With the victory, came the 2nd-highest team hitting percentage (.412) in its NCAA postseason historyNow the real test comes Saturday evening at 7 p.m. when the Tigers faced 6th overall seed Nebraska who swept Hofstra (25-19, 25-12, 25-15).

“Obviously we’re very happy and pleased to be able to advance out of the first round. We knew coming in tonight that Arizona was a very good team, had a great season and did a lot of things very well. It was a great way to start the weekend. Survive and advance,” said Mizzou head coach Wayne Kreklow.

Mizzou improved to 15-14 all-time in its NCAA postseason history and the Tigers have now advanced to the second round in their last five NCAA Tournament appearances (2013, ’15-18). Overall, Mizzou has advanced to the second round in 10 of its 15 all-time NCAA Tournament trips.

Nebraska has won two of the last three national championships.