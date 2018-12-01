“Kareem was not truthful.” Kansas City Chiefs release star running back

The Kansas City Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt on Friday night after video surfaced that showed Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel back in February.

The NFL placed Hunt on its Commissioner Exemption List that said the running back had lied when asked about the incident by team officials. The Chiefs later released a statement:

“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt. At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

Hunt was at the Chiefs’ facility on Friday as the team was wrapping up preparation for Sunday’s trip to Oakland.

Hunt was also accused of punching a man in a separate incident. Back in August, Hunt responded to both allegations saying he learned from it and was focused on football.

Kareem Hunt, football facts:

• Chiefs’ 3rd-round pick in 2017

• Led NFL in rushing in 2017 as a rookie

• Set Chiefs rookie records in rushing yards (1,327) and yards from scrimmage (1,782)

• First player in NFL history to begin his career with a 50-yard TD in three straight games