Missourinet 7 a.m. News 11-30-2018

Top Stories: Kansas City Mayor Sly James says there’s no delay in renovating the city’s airport, despite a major funding setback announced this week. James says the airlines will take a “second look” at the project that’s ballooned from $1 billion to $1.9 billion. And a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Missouri is one of 20 states with a higher than average drug overdose death rate. It’s also the only U.S. state without a prescription drug monitoring program. Sikeston Republican State Representative Holly Rehder will pre-file a bill to create such a program in the upcoming legislative session that begins in January.

