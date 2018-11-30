LISTEN: Mizzou volleyball gets a tough NCAA tournament draw at Nebraska

No. 24 Mizzou Volleyball starts the NCAA tournament this weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska, for first and second round action. Joining the Tigers at the Devaney Center from Friday-Saturday will be No. 7 national seed Nebraska, No. 23 Arizona and Hofstra.

Mizzou and the Wildcats will square off in the first round at 4:30 p.m. CT. The host Cornhuskers and Pride wrap up Friday’s contests with a 7 p.m. CT first serve. The winner of each match will meet Saturday at 7 p.m. CT with a trip to the NCAA Regional on the line.

Bill Pollock shares comments from coach Wayne Kreklow and senior Alyssa Munlin (1:10 listen)