College of Pharmacy ends 107-game losing streak. Fans storm the court

Party like its 2014! That was the last time the St. Louis College of Pharmacy won a men’s basketball game…until Thursday night. Fans of the Eutectics stormed the court following the team’s 77-66 win over Lindenwood University-Belleville.

“It’s an amazing feeling to see the guys get the results that they deserve,” said head coach Danny Brown. “They competed. They earned everything tonight. It’s been a long time coming.”

The victory ended a losing streak of 107-straight defeats.

“All you see is smiles on faces,” Coach Brown told eutecticsports.com. “It’s the type of feeling that you want after every game. It’s good to see guys walk out with their heads held high, proud of the effort they put in.”

Now the Eutectics will try to start another streak…a winning streak. They play Harris-Stowe State University (5-2, 1-2 AMC) on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m.