Soccer stadium one step closer to approval in St. Louis

A proposed Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis is one step closer to reality. A committee of city aldermen passed a tax incentive plan yesterday for the stadium. The incentives include a 50 percent break on ticket taxes and the addition of a 3 percent sales tax on goods sold at the stadium. The plan must still win approval by the full board.

Major League Soccer is expanding their league to 28. St. Louis would be a strong contender for a bid.

There is an MLS franchise near the other side of our state that plays just across the border of Kansas City. Sporting KC and the Portland Timbers play tonight in the second and decisive leg of the MLS Western Conference semifinal series in the KC Metro. Sporting will advance to the finals with a win or a zero-zero tie. A loss or a draw of any other kind and Portland would go to the finals. The two squads played to a scoreless deadlock Sunday in Portland.

