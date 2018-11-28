Missourinet 7 a.m. News 11-28-2018

Top Stories: The new Kansas City airport terminal project has stalled as a funding agreement has not be reached with the airlines. Mayor Sly James issued a statement last night saying the city and the airlines would look at the scope of the project, which has nearly doubled in cost from $1 billion to $1.9 billion. And an Eldon man in mid-Missouri pleaded guilty yesterday to engaging in illicit sexual activity with a 15-year-old in North Carolina over a two-years. 37-year-old James Guthrie will serve at least 10 years in federal prison.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

