Missouri Senator-elect Hawley chooses campaign manager as Chief of Staff

Missouri Republican Senator-elect Josh Hawley has selected his campaign manager to be his chief of staff when he takes office January 3rd.

Kyle Plotkin was announced for the position Wednesday. Plotkin is a Republican strategist who previously worked for former Louisiana Governor and presidential candidate Bobby Jindal. He served as Governor Jindal’s Press Secretary, Communications Director, and finally Chief of Staff in 2014.

The next year, Plotkin stepped down from the governor’s office to join Jindal’s exploratory committee for president. He was announced as Communications Director for Jindal’s presidential campaign in 2015.

Plotkin also worked on Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign in 2006 as an analyst for Romney’s Political Action Committee, Romney for President.

Hawley, who is currently Missouri’s Attorney General, also announced Wednesday that his chief of staff in that office, Daniel Hartman, will be his State Director in the Senate.

Hartman, an attorney, served as Campaign Manager and General Counsel during Hawley’s 2016 run for Attorney General. He then joined Hawley in the Attorney General’s office as Special Counsel and Director of Legislative Relations before heading Hawley’s staff.

Hawley defeated two-term Democratic Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill by six points in November’s election after a contentious and sometimes bitter campaign. He’ll become a U.S. Senator only two years after being elected to his first public office as Attorney General.