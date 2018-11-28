Missouri House Ethics Committee meets behind closed doors again

The Missouri House Ethics Committee met Wednesday morning in Jefferson City for the second time this month, but it’s still unclear what they discussed.

While the committee hearing took place at the Statehouse, most of the Ethics Committee members who participated in the meeting were on the phone. Committee chairman Kevin Austin, R-Springfield, vice-chair Gina Mitten, D-St. Louis, and three other committee members called in.

After a roll call vote, the committee voted to close the hearing and met for about 90 minutes in closed session, before re-opening the hearing.

Committee Chairman Austin then announced to the two reporters in the Capitol hearing room that they adjourned, pending further investigation by the committee and its legal counsel.

While a complaint has been filed, it’s unclear what it involves and who it’s against.

State Reps. Glen Kolkmeyer, R-Odessa, and Pat Conway, D-St. Joseph, the only two House Ethics Committee members who attended in-person today, told reporters they cannot comment.

A Missourinet reporter did not see any other lawmakers enter or exit the hearing room, while the committee met in closed session.

The House Ethics Committee also met on November 7 at the Capitol, to discuss a complaint. It’s unclear if today’s meeting is related to the November 7th meeting.

