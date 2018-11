Mizzou was locked in from deep range against the Owls, shooting 57.9% on three-point attempts, which comes on the heels of a 60% performance against Kansas State in the Paradise Jam championship game. For the second game in a row, the hot shooting couldn’t help overcome numerous turnovers as the Tigers dropped a 79-77 final to Temple on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena.

Bill Pollock recaps the game with reaction from Cuonzo Martin, Kevin Puryear and Jordan Geist (2:00 listen)

BOX SCORE