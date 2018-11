A settlement has been reached in a class-action suit filed on behalf of Personal Seat License holders and the Rams football team. No details were announced but three lawsuits were filed against the Rams after the NFL approved a move to LA in January of 2016. The PSLs were one-time fees that gave purchasers the right to buy season tickets. That license was good for 30 years. The Rams left after 21 seasons.

