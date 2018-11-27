Missourinet 7 a.m. News 11-27-2018

Top Stories: Missouri State Representative Bruce Franks Jr. of St. Louis released video Sunday night of his arrest at a protest after a 2014 police shooting, saying it supports his lawsuit claiming officers used excessive force. Officers named in Franks’ lawsuit have denied the accusations. And city staff in mid-Missouri’s Columbia says Bird, one of the companies behind rental scooters, violated its agreement during Sunday’s snowstorm. KMIZ reports the scooters were not removed from sidewalks within two-hours.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

