Missouri state troopers worked almost 600 crashes during Thanksgiving weekend

Missouri state troopers say nine people were killed in traffic crashes during the five-day 2018 Thanksgiving holiday weekend counting period.

Troopers say another 108 people suffered injuries. The Highway Patrol worked 587 traffic crashes during the holiday counting period, and made 86 arrests for driving while intoxicated.

They also made 67 drug arrests.

Troopers participated in Operation C.A.R.E. throughout the holiday weekend. That stands for crash awareness and reduction effort.

Missouri state troopers are also asking for your assistance in finding a driver who fled the scene on Saturday, after striking and killing a Richmond teen who was on a moped.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Tahkota Christiansen of Richmond died when an unknown vehicle struck the rear of the moped he was operating on Highway 10 in western Missouri’s Ray County. Troopers say Christiansen’s moped traveled off the road and that he was ejected.

The Patrol’s Troop A in Lee’s Summit tweeted Monday that they are looking for a red Pontiac Grand Am that would have damage to the front passenger side.

Troopers encourage anyone with information on the deadly incident to call Troop A at (816) 622-0800.

