LISTEN: Cuonzo on Mizzou “Want to be aggressive, but want to be patient”

The Missouri men’s basketball team hosts Temple tonight. The Tigers are 3-and-2 after losing to Kansas State in the Paradise Jam Championship game. The Owls come in at 5-and-1. Mizzou is starting a stretch of five consecutive home games.

Listen to our game preview with Cuonzo Martin (2:12)

Senior guard Jordan Geist, who had surpassed 20 points in a game just once in his career (28 vs. Green Bay on Dec. 9, 2017), has scored 20+ in back-to-back games, including 21 points vs. Oregon State and 24 vs. No. 12 Kansas State. He earned Paradise Jam All-Tournament team honors for his efforts.

Geist is the only Mizzou player with more than 20 points in a game this season. In those two 20+-point outings, Geist committed just four total turnovers in 62 total minutes.

Geist is dealing with a sore back that kept him out of practice this week