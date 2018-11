The daily podcast that focuses on sports and life in Missouri. Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Barry Odom isn’t going to Louisville. He says he has zero interest.

The story of the coach who got punched in the pacemaker. He says it’s not big deal.

Mizzou-Temple basketball preview. Hear the smooth silky voice of Cuonzo Martin.