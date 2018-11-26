Mizzou volleyball gets tough Lincoln, Nebraska draw in NCAA tournament bid

For the fourth consecutive year and 15th time in program history, Mizzou Volleyball earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The road will not be easy as the Tigers head to Lincoln, Nebraska and will face Arizona in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

Mizzou is matched up with the Wildcats, along with the host and No. 7 national seed Nebraska and Hofstra. The Cornhuskers have won two of the last three national championships. The Tigers and Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 30, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT. With a victory, Mizzou would then face the winner of Nebraska and Hofstra on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. CT.

Following a 22-10 regular season, the Arizona volleyball team has earned its fifth at-large selection to the NCAA Tournament in the last six seasons. Arizona finished the season 22-10 overall and its 11-9 conference record put the Wildcats fifth in the Pac-12. The Tigers Tigers finished the regular season 23-7 overall and 13-5 in the SEC with a fourth-place finish.