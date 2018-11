Top Stories: Blizzard conditions brought up to nine inches of snow to northern Missouri yesterday into this morning. Meteorologist Spencer Mell with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says morning drive in the Kansas City area will be treacherous due to lingering ice. And most schools in the Kansas City area are closed today after yesterday’s blizzard brought four-to-eight inches of snow. Dozens of mid-Missouri school districts near Columbia are also closed because of the storm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google