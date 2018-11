The daily podcast that focuses on sports and life in Missouri. Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The Chiefs have the Chargers creeping up on them in the AFC West. With five games to play which team has a softer schedule?

Barry Odom will put his team up against just about anyone right now. He feels Mizzou is playing some of the best football in the country.