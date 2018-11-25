Sophie and Smith combine for double-doubles in Mizzou’s tournament win

Mizzou Women’s Basketball cruised to a 65-51 win over Quinnipiac in the consolation semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase Saturday afternoon in Fort Myers, Fla. Senior guard Sophie Cunningham and junior guard Amber Smith each recorded double-doubles, becoming the first Tiger duo to record double-doubles in the same game since Cunningham and Cierra Porter acheived the feat at Saint Louis less than a year ago on Dec. 8, 2017.

Cunningham reached 20 points for the second time this season and the 35th time in her career with 26 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. The double-double was the second of her season and the 10th of her career. Smith scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to record her third double-double of the season and the fifth of her career.

Mizzou advances to the consolation finals of the Gulf Coast Showcase, where the Tigers will face off against Duke. Tipoff from Hertz Arena is slated for 12:30 p.m. CT