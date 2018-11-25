Northwest Missouri State’s bid for 7th national title comes up short

The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football team lost in the second round of the Division II playoffs Saturday at Ferris State 27-21. The Bearcats finish the year at 10-3. Ferris State was ranked 2nd in the country.

The Bearcats were down 7-0 just three plays into the game as the Bulldogs scored on a two-yard touchdown run by Marvin Campell that was set up by a 71-yard pass play from Jevon Shaw to Sy Barnett. Northwest played catch-up the entire game.

Northwest was down 27-14 late in the fourth quarter when the Bearcats drove 88 yards on eight plays and scored on a two-yard touchdown pass from Braden Wright to Alec Tatum with just :14 left. The Bearcats recovered an onside kick and gained 20 yards to get to the Ferris State 34-yard line with :05 left in the game. However, quarterback Brayden Wright was sacked and fumbled as time expired.

Photo courtesy: Northwest Missouri State athletics