MoDOT closes I-29 near Mound City; officials urge you to avoid traveling in northern Missouri

Whiteout conditions in far northwest Missouri have forced the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to close I-29 in Atchison and Holt counties.

MoDOT says I-29 is currently closed from the Iowa border down to mile marker 84 in Mound City. The agency is urging you to avoid traveling in northern Missouri today.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill says strong wind gusts up to 50 and possibly 60 miles per hour are impacting motorists, as well as the snow. The NWS tweeted a warning for truckers to keep the wind gusts and slick roads in mind.

I-29 begins in Kansas City and runs through northwest Missouri, as well as Iowa and North and South Dakota. Many truckers use that route to haul goods, including agricultural items.

The NWS says most areas north of I-70 in northern Missouri are now snow-covered, and they’re urging people to stay inside today.

The National Weather Service also urges those who must travel to have a full tank of gasoline, warm clothing, water and snacks on hand, in case they become stranded on the highway.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet