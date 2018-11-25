CBC holds off late Rockhurst rally to claim Class 6 football title. Mound City returns to the top of 8-man

CBC repeated as Class 6 state champs with a 45-21 victory of Rockhurst Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. The Cadets got a much better effort from the Hawklets after an early season 35-point drubbing. After jumping out to a 21-0 lead, CBC saw their lead cut to 21-14 at the half. Rockhurst closed again to 28-21 with just under 12 minutes left in the third quarter.

CBC quarterback Brett Gabbert, the younger brother of former Mizzou and NFL QB Blaine Gabbert, threw for four touchdowns and 311 yards. He’s committed to playing college ball at Miami of Ohio.

Rockhurst, a perennial Missouri High School powerhouse, has now gone eight years without a state title. Longtime Rockhurst head coach Tony Severino has not announced if he will return in 2019 for his 37th season.

Mound City football won their seventh 8-man state championship in school history Saturday with a 36-32 victory over Worth County. The matchup was the fourth meeting between the two teams in the state final, as both teams combined for 700 total yards in a game that featured six lead changes and seven total turnovers. Both teams are now 2-2 in the series.

The MSHSAA High School Football Championships are set after the semifinals games Saturday.

November 30

Class 2–Blair Oaks vs Lathrop 3 p.m.

Class 4–Ladue Horton Watkins vs MICDS 7 p.m.

December 1

Class 3–Cardinals Ritter vs Trinity Catholic 11 a.m.

Class 1–Hayti vs Lincoln 3 p.m.

Class 5–Vianni vs Fort Osage 7 p.m.

Complete scores from Saturday’s championship games and Class 1-5 semifinals

8-man

Class 6

Christian Brothers College (12-1) Class 6 45 Rockhurst (11-3) Class 6 21

Class 5

Sat Battle (8-5) Class 5 30 Fort Osage (9-4) Class 5 46 Sat Vianney (10-3) Class 5 36 Carthage (11-2) Class 5 21

Class 4

Sat Ladue Horton Watkins (14-0) Class 4 17 Webb City (13-1) Class 4 13 Sat MICDS (13-1) Class 4 20 Smithville (12-2) Class 4 14

Class 3

Sat Cardinal Ritter (13-0) Class 3 49 Mt. Vernon (12-2) Class 3 6 Sat Trinity Catholic (12-2) Class 3 36 Maryville (11-2) Class 3 14

Class 2

Sat Lamar (12-2) Class 2 21 Lathrop (14-0) Class 2 28 Sat Lutheran North (10-4) Class 2 21 Blair Oaks (14-0) Class 2 48

Class 1

Sat Hayti (14-0) Class 1 54 Westran (11-3) Class 1 0 Sat Lincoln (13-1) Class 1 14 Mid-Buchanan (9-5) Class 1 13