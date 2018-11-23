NWS: Near whiteout conditions are possible Sunday across northern Missouri (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill is warning that parts of northern Missouri could see four to eight inches of snow on Sunday. The NWS has issued a winter storm watch for Sunday.

Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the watch area includes St. Joseph, Chillicothe, Kirksville, Maryville and Trenton. Kansas City is also included.

“Right now we’re looking for again that transition to happen during the Sunday morning hours,” Mell says. “So basically from late Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon is when we’re going to see the bulk of that accumulation occur.”

He says rain is expected to change to snow in far northwest Missouri by 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Northeast Kansas, southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa are also included in the winter storm watch area.

Mell tells Missourinet wind gusts of 35 to 45 miles per hour are possible on Sunday, in the impacted areas.

“So that’s going to cause some big problems with travelers out there, as far as blowing and drifting snow,” says Mell. “And even create perhaps some whiteout conditions out there.”

The NWS winter storm watch will likely turn into a warning by Saturday. They are urging you to check your vehicle and to pack an emergency supply kit, and to continue to monitor weather forecasts.

“If you can push your travel plans up to Saturday to get back to your locations that would be great. If not, it may be best served to wait it out until Monday,” Mell says.

While Columbia and Jefferson City are not in the watch area, Mell says residents there will see about one to two inches of snow.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and National Weather Service meteorologist Spencer Mell, which was recorded on November 23, 2018:

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet