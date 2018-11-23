Mizzou to battle Arkansas Friday for Battle Line Rivalry trophy (AUDIO)

The Missouri Tigers will battle Arkansas Friday afternoon in the “Battle Line Rivalry” game at Faurot Field in Columbia.

Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m., and the game will air on the Tiger Radio Network and on CBS Sports.

Barry Odom’s Tigers are 7-4 and hope to close the 2018 regular season with four straight wins. CBS play-by-play broadcaster Carter Blackburn notes it’s Senior Day at Mizzou.

“I think that’s one of the things we (CBS) highlight in our broadcast is the way that (quarterback) Drew Lock and these Missouri seniors through a lot on and off the field have proven their character and have proven their fight,” Blackburn says.

Mizzou will honor its 19 seniors today, a class that has won 23 games over the past four seasons. Senior quarterback Lock, who’s from Lee’s Summit, has 94 career touchdown throws. That ranks third in SEC history.

The entire nation will be watching today’s Battle Line Rivalry game. Blackburn notes today’s winner also earns the Battle Line trophy.

“Well the Tigers aren’t backing down from wanting to win eight games and go to a better bowl game and to keep a streak alive of winning November football games,” says Blackburn. “There’s a trophy on the line.”

That trophy is more than four feet tall and weighs more than 180 pounds.

Chad Morris’ Razorbacks come into the game 2-9 and 0-7 in the SEC. Blackburn tells Missourinet the Hogs have only one conference win in two seasons.

“I think they certainly have the talent to compete with Missouri and most of the other teams in the SEC,” Blackburn says. “They’ve just been very, they’ve been very close several times this season.”

Arkansas did put up 31 points against #1 Alabama in early October, which is the most points the Tide defense has given up in a game in 2018.

Blackburn says the Razorbacks don’t have a lot of depth to overcome mistakes.

Missouri football fans will likely need their rain jackets for today’s game, with precipitation in the forecast.

A Mizzou win would give Odom his first eight-win season as head coach. It would also move the Tigers to 4-4 in league play.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and CBS Sports broadcaster Carter Blackburn, which was recorded on November 21, 2018:

