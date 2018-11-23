Mizzou dominates Arkansas in regular season finale

Mizzou Football finished the regular season 8-4 (4-4 SEC) after earning a dominant, 38-0, win over SEC West rival Arkansas Friday afternoon on a rain-soaked Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

On senior day, a day when the program’s 19 seniors were honored while playing their final home game, it was Mizzou’s defense that was dominant from start to finish. The Tigers posted 8.0 tackles for loss, including a season-high 5.0 sacks, 4.0 of which came in the first half. Mizzou limited the Razorbacks to 187 total yards, including just 52 on the ground.

Mizzou senior QB Drew Lock, playing in his final home game, went 16-for-25 for 221 yards and a TD while rushing for two more scores. He exited the game in the fourth quarter to a standing-ovation from the crowd.

Mizzou has finished the regular season 8-4, marking the 17th time in program history that Mizzou has finished with eight wins in the regular season. Head coach Barry Odom is the first Mizzou head coach to win at least seven games in two of his first three seasons since Warren Powers (1978-80).

TURNING POINT