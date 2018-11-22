Billikens fall to Pitt

Saint Louis dropped a narrow 75-73 decision to Pitt on Wednesday in the Barclays Center Classic in Brooklyn, New York.

SLU, which was receiving votes in the AP top 25, falls to 4-1. Pitt improves its record to 6-0.

Jordan Goodwin led the Billikens with 16 points and eight rebounds. He was 8-for-11 from the field and also dished out a team-best four assists.

Hasahn French registered his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. He tied his career-high with six blocked shots.

Javon Bess (12 points) and D.J. Foreman (10 points, seven rebounds) also scored in double figures for Saint Louis, which won the rebounding battle 43-36.

KC Hankton (five points) and Ingvi Gudmundsson made their Billiken debuts in the Pitt game. Demarius Jacobs also played after missing the last two games with an injury.

Pitt had a seven-point lead late in the first half before a Foreman layin cut the Billikens’ deficit to five at the break (38-33 in favor of Pitt).

SLU began the second half with a 7-2 spurt, and from that point, neither team would lead by more than three points in the game until the final seconds. In the second stanza alone, there were nine ties and 10 lead changes.

The game came down to the wire. The Billikens had the ball down by two with 18 seconds remaining. Hasahn French was fouled, and he missed the front end of a one-and-one. Pitt was quickly fouled and made the ensuing free throws to go up 74-70 with four seconds left.

Bess hit a quick 3-pointer to make it 74-73 with only a few ticks left. Pitt hit its free throws on the other end, but SLU ran out of time and Pitt escaped with the win.

Saint Louis is back in action on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Central Arkansas at Chaifetz Arena. Tip time is 3 p.m., and the game will be televised on FOX Sports Midwest.