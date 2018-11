Top Stories: Police in St. Louis County are still searching for a white man in his 40’s-or-50’s who is suspected of sexually assaulting at least one person before killing a 53-year-old woman at a Catholic supply store Monday. And the Columbia City Manager in mid-Missouri resigned yesterday. Mike Matthes has been at the center of a controversy about changes to a police outreach program designed to form relationships with residents.

