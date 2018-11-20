Southern Missouri lawyer accused of sexually assaulting four different women

Missouri’s attorney general says a grand jury in south-central Missouri’s Phelps County has indicted an attorney on 18 sex-related felonies.

Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) says the 18 felony counts involve alleged sexual assaults of four different women.

32-year-old Brant Lee Shockley of St. James was taken into custody on Friday. The alleged incidents happened at Shockley’s home and at his Phelps County offices.

“The charges in this case are abhorrent,” Hawley says in a news release. “Sexual assault has no place in Missouri. When people in positions of power take advantage of that power, they must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Rolla Police are investigating the case, along with Phelps County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Hawley’s office is prosecuting the case and has been appointed special prosecutor, because of a conflict at the request of the Phelps County Prosecutor’s office.

The Attorney General’s office and Rolla Police encourage anyone with additional information about Shockley or this case to call Rolla Police at (573) 308-1213, or the Attorney General’s office at (573) 644-3068.

Missourinet has obtained a redacted copy of the indictment from the Phelps County Circuit Court. The redacted indictment, which is seven pages, is graphic and includes approximate dates of the alleged offenses.

Online court records indicate Shockley’s bond has been set at $100,000, and he’s on house arrest from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily.

Shockley is scheduled to appear in Phelps County Circuit Court in Rolla on December 4, before Judge Michael James Cordonnier.

If convicted, Shockley would face a lengthy prison sentence and would have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet