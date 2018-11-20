Record setting performance as Chiefs fall short vs Rams. Mahomes, “I gave them 21 points”

Patrick Mahomes threw for 478 yards and six touchdowns, but the Chiefs lost 54-51 to the Rams in Los Angeles. Mahomes also was picked off three times and lost two fumbles. Tyreek Hill had 10 catches for 215 yards and two Kansas City touchdowns. Travis Kelce also had 10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown, while Chris Conley had seven receptions for 74 yards and two scores. The Chiefs dropped to 9-and-2, while the Rams are 10-and-1. The Chiefs have a bye week and do not play again until December 2nd in Detroit.

The 105 points were the most points scored by two teams playing on Monday Night Football and the third most in pro football history. It was also the first time two NFL teams scored over 50 points in the same game. There were 14 touchdowns, three by defensive players.

For all the good that Mahomes did in this game, he was also victimized. He threw three interceptions including two in the final 1:05 of the game as the Chiefs were attempting the fifth lead change in the fourth quarter. He was also stripped of two fumbles, accounting for five turnovers total. Mahomes says he gave the Rams too many gifts.

In a game that featured 29 flags, with 21 turning into penalties, the Chiefs were flagged nine times in the first quarter as the Rams fed off the Coliseum crowd in jumping out to a 13-0 lead. It was until 6:28 of the second quarter, when Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for the second time in the game that the Chiefs grabbed a 17-16 lead. The fast start by the Rams had a big play on the outcome according to Andy Reid.