Milestone win for Robin Pingeton at #Mizzou

Mizzou Women’s Basketball held its opponent to its lowest total in two years as the Tigers defeated SIU Edwardsville, 59-36, Monday evening at Mizzou Arena. The 36 points given up is the lowest Mizzou has surrendered to an opponent since giving up 35 points to Nebraska on Nov. 14, 2016. The win was head coach Robin Pingeton’s 150th win at Mizzou.

The Tigers held the Cougars to 27.8 percent shooting from the field (15-for-54) and 20 percent shooting from the field (2-for-10) while forcing 19 turnovers. Mizzou recorded a season-high nine steals in the win, including four from freshman forward Grace Berg (Indianola, Iowa) and three from junior Amber Smith (Shreveport, La.).

Sophie Cunningham led the way for Mizzou in scoring with 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, marking her ninth career double-double. With 14 points, Cunningham surpassed Lorraine Ferret (1,624 points) for sixth all-time in scoring in Mizzou history with 1,628 points.

Mizzou will now travel to Fort Myers, Fla., for the Gulf Coast Showcase over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Tigers will begin the eight-team tournament with a matchup against Michigan on Friday, Nov. 23, at 6:30 p.m. (CT).