Blues fire Yeo following shutout to struggling Kings

The St. Louis Blues let go head coach Mike Yeo The team announced his firing last night after a 2-0 loss to the Kings, their second shutout in the past two games. The move follows a slow start to the season for St. Louis, who are 7-9-and-3. Craig Berube has been named interim head coach. A formal press conference will take place Tuesday at 10am.

Yeo took over the Blues during the 2016-17 season from Ken Hitchcock and posted a 22-8-2 record advancing the Blues to the second round of the playoffs. Last year, the Blues failed to make the playoffs after going 44-32-6. In 133 games with the Blues, Yeo posted a 73-49-11 record. The Blues currently sit in last place in the Central Division.

>>Who is Berube?

The 52 year-old Berube has been a Blues associate coach since 2017. Prior to joining the Blues, he one season as the head coach of the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Chicago Wolves (2016-17). He led the Wolves to a 44-19-13 regular-season record and a first-place finish in the Central Division. Berube also guided the Wolves to the second round of the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Berube also spent 11 seasons in different coaching roles in the Philadelphia Flyers organization. He was head coach there from 2013 to 2015, posting a 75-58-28 record overall.

As a player, Berube appeared in 17 NHL seasons, including stints with Philadelphia, Toronto, Calgary, Washington and the New York Islanders. Berube posted 159 points (61 goals, 98 assists) and 3,149 penalty minutes across 1,054 regular-season games.