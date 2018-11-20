2019 start has the same feel as a year ago for Martin’s Tigers

Mizzou Men’s Basketball fell to Kansas State, 82-67, on Monday night in the Paradise Jam Championship game. The Tigers drop to 3-2 on the season after going 2-1 in the Virgin Islands this week. Mizzou was led by senior Jordan Geist, who scored 24 points, giving him 45 combined points in the last 48 hours. He was one of six players honored on the Paradise Jam All-Tournament Team after averaging 17.7 points per game over three games.

Just like last year started with news that a Porter would begin the season injured before it ever got started, the Tigers much like Cuonzo Martin’s debut season a year ago, got a win at home, bad loss on the road before making it to the finals of our neutral site tournament.

An early bright spot for the team is Geist.

Geist scored a game-best 24 points in the loss while also grabbing four rebounds, dishing two assists and collecting one steal.

After leading the Mizzou offense in back-to-back games, Geist scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Geist scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time since last February in wins against Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Mizzou returns to Columbia, Mo., for a five-game homestand from Nov. 27-Dec. 18. The Tigers face Temple next Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Tip off is set for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.