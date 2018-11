2019 start has the same feel as a year ago for Martin’s Tigers

Mizzou Men’s Basketball fell to Kansas State, 82-67, on Monday night in the Paradise Jam Championship game. The Tigers drop to 3-2 on the season after going 2-1 in the Virgin Islands this week. Mizzou was led by senior┬áJordan Geist, who scored 24 points, giving him 45 combined points in the last 48 hours. He was one of six players honored on the Paradise Jam All-Tournament Team after averaging 17.7 points per game over three games.

Just like last year started with news that a Porter would begin the season injured before it ever got started, the Tigers much like Cuonzo Martin’s debut season a year ago, got a win at home, bad loss on the road before making it to the finals of our neutral site tournament.

An early bright spot for the team is Geist.

Geist scored a game-best 24 points in the loss while also grabbing four rebounds, dishing two assists and collecting one steal.

After leading the Mizzou offense in back-to-back games, Geist scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Geist scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time since last February in wins against Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Mizzou returns to Columbia, Mo., for a five-game homestand from Nov. 27-Dec. 18. The Tigers face Temple next Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Tip off is set for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.