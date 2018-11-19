Mizzou men set to face former Big 12 rival in paradise

Mizzou Men’s Basketball advanced to the Paradise Jam championship game with a 69-63 victory over Oregon State in Sunday night’s semifinal. Mizzou’s senior leaders Jordan Geist and Kevin Puryear combined for 38 of Mizzou’s 69 points to lead the Tigers to a win.

Mizzou converted 22-of-28 free throws with Geist making 12-of-15 to finish with a game-high 21 points and Puryear added 17 points and seven rebounds

Mizzou wraps up play at the Paradise Jam on Monday in the title game. The Tigers are set to square off with former Big 12 rival No. 12 Kansas State. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Mizzou improved to 3-1.

.