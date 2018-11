Top Stories: A Columbia woman in mid-Missouri was arrested this weekend for allegedly shooting her significant other. 36-year-old Tiffany Fountain was taken into custody after a victim was found sitting in a truck with a bullet wound to the chest. And Independence Police near Kansas City are investigating a shooting that killed one person and left another with minor injuries. Accused shooter 27-year-old Michael Dumas was out of jail on bond on a previous murder second-degree charge.

