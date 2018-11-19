Missouri governor signs executive order regarding Thanksgiving Friday

Missouri’s governor has signed an executive order closing most state offices on Friday, which is the day after Thanksgiving.

Governor Mike Parson’s one-sentence executive order means most state offices will be closed on Black Friday, with the exception of emergency services such as the Highway Patrol and prisons.

The executive order signed by Governor Parson is dated November 1. It reads: “This is to advise that state offices will be closed on Friday, November 23, 2018.”

There are state offices in all 114 Missouri counties, as well as in St. Louis City.

More than 14,000 state employees work in Cole County, making state government the largest employer in Jefferson City.

State offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day, which is one of the 12 official state holidays.

Missouri’s next official state holiday is Christmas Day, on December 25.

